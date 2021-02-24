Deanna “Dee” Lynn White, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – DeAnna “Dee” Lynn (Willard) White, 61, of Salem, Ohio passed away at 2:49 a.m on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Aultman-Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born on February 14, 1960 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Ellen (Weddle) Willard and the late Russell Willard.

Dee was a 1978 graduate of South Range High School.

She was employed at various restaurants in the East Palestine area as a bar maid.

She was an all American girl and especially loved to hit the open road in her younger days on her Harley Davidson. Her family and friends would say without a doubt that she was a “Biker Momma”. Dee could often be found sitting outside taking in all the beauty around her. She especially enjoyed watching butterflies, birds and her grandchildren playing during the day and watching the fireflies at night. Dee was a collector of many things but what she loved most was collecting the hearts of her grandchildren, in which she had a help in raising. She loved all her family dearly and held them very close to her. She was a blessing to her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Along with her mother, Dee is survived by her daughters, Bambi Woodworth of Purdy, Missouri and Ashlee (Jason Welton) McGee of Alliance, Ohio; six grandchildren and brothers, Russell (Audrey) Willard of Lisbon, Ohio and Robert Willard of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her father, Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Billie “Bearkat” Jackson White who passed away in 2009.

There are no services at this time.

Care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.

Plant a tree in memory of DeAnna “Dee” Lynn (Willard) White by clicking here.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.