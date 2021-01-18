David Smith “Bubba” Royea, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Smith “Bubba” Royea, Jr., 44, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born on February 21, 1976, in Salem to his parents, the late David Smith Royea Sr. and Sabrina (Goehring) Brewer.

David, affectionately known as ‘Bubba’, was a 1994 graduate of Salem High School and was employed at Walmart as a Floor Associate for a time.

David could be often found at the Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem. He was a huge fan of drag racing and not only liked watching the races but delighted in the thrill of the race as well. He could often be found behind the wheel of his Mustang racing down the strip.

David spent the last year as a caregiver to his grandmother.

In his spare time at home, David enjoyed “gaming”. However, his greatest thrill and that which brought so much joy to his heart were his two boys and the time that he shared with them. David was taken too soon and he will be missed beyond measure.Along with his mother and grandmother ( Mary (Arbaugh) Forsythe) David is survived by his two sons; Gage and Bryce Royea of Girard, Ohio.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.