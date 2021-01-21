David L. Linton, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Linton 91, of Copeland Oaks, Sebring, died at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021.

He was born on October 20, 1929 in Salem, son of the late James Oliver and Cora Elma (Paxson) Linton.

He was a retired draftsman/engineer and worked a various places over the years.

A US Army Veteran of the Korean War era and an active member of Church at the Center.

David was a member of the Salem Masonic Lodge, Elks, Sevakeen Country Club and Salem American Legion where he served on the color guard

He is survived by his second wife, Julia (Johnson) Linam Linton, children, Ann L. (Joe) Brunk, Mary Kay Linton Rohaley, David J. Linton and Tod W. (Diane) Linton and three step children, Amy Lederle and Jeff and Kevin Linam, seven grandchildren, several step grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Peggy Ann (Arkwright) Linton in 1997, siblings Charles O., William H. and James D. Linton.

Services will be on Saturday, 3:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Tim Ginter of Church at the Center will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be one hour prior to the services.