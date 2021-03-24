David L. Keglor, Lisbon, Ohio



LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Keglor 68, of Lisbon, died at 8:11 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 27, 1952, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late James Keglor and Helen (White) Keglor Kennedy Fay.

David was a very quiet and simple man. He loved spending time with his mother while she was alive. It did not matter what he was doing, his coffee and cigarettes were never far away.

He had attended the Salem First Christian Church.

were not far away. In his younger years he was a stocker at Perskeys in Salem, then worked at the BQF Steakhouse and lastly as a security guard.

He is survived by his children: Dava Marie (Wendi) Keglor of Lancaster and Charles Robert (Tiffany) Keglor of South Charleston, half-siblings: James Michael (Kelly) Kennedyof Alliance, Jeanne Ellen Kennedy of Salem and Shawnie Lynn (Paul) Corey of Pennsylvania, grandchildren: Kaleb, Parker, and Rylee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Tawnka Lyn Keglor and a brother Paul Thomas Keglor.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home

