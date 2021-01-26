David Eugene Neal, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Neal, 69, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare.

He was born on October 30, 1951 in Rapid City, South Dakota to his parents, the late Eugene and Beverly Ann (Rossum) Neal.

David was a salesman by trade, working mostly in the fire extinguisher/sprinkler system industry.

He was brought up Catholic by faith.

David enjoyed playing golf and enjoyed sampling the various local courses. David moved to Aurora, Colorado just outside of Denver, after leaving South Dakota and in 1996 he moved to Salem for the first time. In 2010 he moved to Montgomery, Texas and then returned to Salem in 2013.

David is survived by his sons, Troy (Wendy) Neal of Tomball, Texas and Deven Neal of Salem; sisters, Susan Neal of Nevada and Barb (David) Harrison of Utah, as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Ann Gall.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

