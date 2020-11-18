David Edward Braun, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Edward Braun, Jr., 62, of Youngstown passed away at 5:22 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 22, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of the late David E., Sr. and Gypsy (Taylor) Braun.

He is survived by his stepfather, Paul M. Sweda of Florida and several siblings.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his stepsister, Paulette Sweda.

A memorial service is pending.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem.

