David Brice Zirkle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Bruce Zirkle, former resident of Salem, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born on December 15, 1957, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robt and Elaine (Mott) Zirkle.

He is survived by children, David (Jacqueline) Mercer, Tiffany (Ralph) Spotteson and Adam Mercer; siblings, Delores (Ronald) Davis of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, Donna (James) Davis of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Darryl (Becky) Zirkle of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by brothers, Danny Zirkle and Dale Zirkle.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

