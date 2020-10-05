David Arthur Ford, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Arthur Ford, age 83, of Salem, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born December 28, 1936, in Kaimosi, Kenya, to missionary parents Arthur and Faith (Dell) Ford.

David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bryce and Daniel Ford and son, Jefferson Ford.

David served God from his teen years and graduated from Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute. He dedicated his musical talent to mostly playing hymns and worship music. One of the greatest privileges of his life was working for Far North Missionary Fellowship in Fairbanks, Alaska, for more than 20 years as a junior high and high school teacher. He was also a Sunday school teacher, song leader and violinist in the various churches he pastored or attended throughout his lifetime.

David and his wife, Ida Belle, moved to Salem, Ohio, in 2014 and David became the chaplain at the Columbiana County Jail and thoroughly enjoyed working with the inmate population.

David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ida Belle (Ogg) Ford; two sons, Arthur (Kimberly) Ford of Salem and David Ford of Akron; three daughters, Anna (Joseph) Colalilo of Fairbanks, Alaska, Elizabeth (Michael) Conley of Maineville, Ohio, Marella (Troy) Brown of Mineral City, Ohio and daughter-in-law, Teresa (Jefferson) Ford of Fairbanks, Alaska. David is also survived by two brothers, Nathan Kimber (Janet) Ford of Salem, Ohio and Paul (Tonya) Ford of North Pole, Alaska and two sisters, Grace Hofacker of Guilford Lake, Ohio and Joy Westmoreland of Salem, Ohio. David is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and numerous loved ones and friends.

Although David cannot come back to us; through the blood of Jesus Christ, we can go to him.

David will be greatly missed.

Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church (1095 New Garden Avenue, Salem, Ohio 44460).

The Reverands Stanley Graybill, Rusty Savage and David Crosley will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the church.

The burial will take place in Franklin Square Cemetery.

The family has requested that donations be made to Sophia Womens Center 1830 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

