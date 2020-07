Daniel Evans Ford, 69, Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Salem, died at 10:14 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his brother’s home in Beloit.

He was born on April 22, 1951, in Salem, the son of the late Arthur and Faith (Dell) Ford.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.