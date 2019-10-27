Daniel Dennis Nye, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Dennis Nye, 44, of (Greenford) Salem, died at his home, Wednesday Morning, October 23, 2019.

He was born on June 20, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Terry L. and Bonnie S. (Smith) Nye.

He was the owner of Nye’s General Construction and had been in construction work for over 20 years.

He had attended the Greenford Christian Church.

A 1994 graduate of Salem High School and served on the Track and Cross Country teams. He was a member of the 1993 State Champion Cross Country Team and went to several other state compititions. He was a middle and distance runner on the team.

Dan was an avid bowler at Hunt Club on Friday and Tuesday nights with G & S Vending. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing with friends and listen to his country music.

In addition to his parents of Zephyrhills, Florida, he is survived by his children, Makala and Devon Nye, both of Salem; siblings, Aaron and Amy Nye, both of Florida and his companion, Mandy Spahr of Salem.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, with the Pastor Fred Schrock, from the Greenford Christian Church, officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

