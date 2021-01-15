Dallas Stacy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas Stacy 79, Canal Fulton (formerly of the area), died at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, due to a sudden illness.

He was born on May 25, 1942 in Salem, the son of the late Howard and Irene (Oros) Stacy.

He moved to the Echoing Ridge Residential in Canal Fulton and settled into a nice caring environment. Dallas enjoyed going out and cruising around in his wheel chair. The computer was a great outlet for him to keep up with family and friends. He may have been limited on things but he was good on the computer and a champion at checkers. He was also a wonderful Numismatists and had a wonderful collection to prove it. Dallas may not have been a major sports follower but the Indians and Browns were his favorite to follow. The fact that he was able to see the Browns win was so wonderful.

He is survived by his brothers, Earl Stacy of Boardman and Dwight (Paula) Stacy of Salem.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Milan Patrick “Pat” Stacy in 1960.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 16 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Pastor Kari Lankford will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the services, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

The burial will be at the Zion Cemetery, N. Middletown, Ohio.

The family would like to thank his care givers and staff of Echoing Ridge for all the care and compassion over the many years for Dallas.

Please make donations to St Jude Children’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

