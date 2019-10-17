Dale William Gaslin Jr., Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale William Gaslin Jr. 50, of Washingtonville, died October 10, 2019 at his home.



He was born on July 24, 1969 in Salem, son of Dale W. and Coleen (Libert) Gaslin Sr.



He was a graduate of Salem High School and worked at various locations in the area.



He is survived by a son, two step children, Tammy Buckel of Leetonia and Anthony Buckel of Ariz.



No services to be held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.