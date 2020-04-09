Curtis Allen “Curt” Beachler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Allen “Curt” Beachler 59, of Salem, died at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born on April 28, 1960 in Salem, the son of Beverly (Hendricks) Beachler and the late Lewis Beachler.

He was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of United Local High School.

He was last employed at Texas 10 Minute oil change in Salem and had previously worked at Sebring China.

He was a big NASCAR fan, enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. Curt always looked forward to the Salem Super Cruise each year.

Curt was a kind soul and an instant friend to everyone he met. He was larger than life. He loved his Blossom Family. All the staff and residents meant the world to him. The Beachler family is sincerely grateful for all those who cared for him.

In addition to his mother of Salem, he is survived by his sister Lori A. Denmon of Massillion.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements were handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.