Courtney Roseann Barnhouse, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney Roseann Barnhouse, 36, of Rose Drive, Lisbon, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home.



She was born on February 17, 1983 in Salem, the daughter of Elmer Dale Barnhouse, Jr. and Annabelle (Sargent) Barnhouse.



She was a homemaker and attended Beaver Local High School.



She is survived by her father of Rogers; mother of Lisbon and a brother, Richard of Lisbon.



There will be no services held and a private family burial.



Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem

