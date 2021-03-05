Connie Rae Dattilio, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae (Burton) Dattilio, 55, formerly of Columbiana/Lisbon, Ohio died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Born on April 7, 1965, in Salem, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late C. Bruce and Carol Jean (Dotson) Burton.

Connie is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (John) White and Valerie Dattilio; grandson, Hunter McCuean and granddaughter, Marina White, all of Columbiana, Ohio; siblings, Tamie (Richard) Milhoan, Richie Burton and Melissa Jean (John) Rankin, all of Lisbon, Ohio, Brad (Jennifer) Burton of Summitville, Ohio and Joshua (Jill) Burton of New Waterford, Ohio; stepmother, Mary Ann (Belaney) Burton of Salinville, Ohio, several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Bruce Burton and a sister, Denise Burton.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

