Clifford Joseph TeVogh, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Joseph TeVogh 75, of Washingtonville, died at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 20, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of the late Joseph and Alta (Trager) TeVogh.

He moved to the area in 2010 from Spring Branch, Texas.

He retired in 2006 as a manager of a lumber distribution company.

Cliff served three and a half years in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He served on the USS Kitty Hawk during his first enlistment.

He was a life member of the Salem Amvets Post 45 and life member of the American Legion.

Cliff enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoes, golfing and being outdoors. He was a gun collector in his early years and loved anything Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Sebestan of Idaho, sister; Lorrie (Bob) Mead of Salem, half siblings; Robert Neff of Alliance, Margaret Davis of Columbiana, Rhonda Phillips of Kensington and Bobbie Culler of Virginia and one grand daughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Christopher, siblings; Vivian Wieble, Kleen Liebert and Arthur TeVogh.

Cliff had choosen to be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. The date of those services are still pending.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.