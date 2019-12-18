Cindy Lynn (Maines) Peck Coleman, Salem, Ohio

December 12, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Lynn (Maines) Peck Coleman  62, of Salem, died at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Akron City Hospital after becoming ill in Salem.

She was born on February 3, 1957 in Salem, the daughter of the late Leo and Edith (Rhodes) Maines.

She had delivered newspapers for the area companies.

Cindy is survived by her son James “Slick” Peck of Salem, stepchildren; Sandy, Jamie and Lori Peck all of the Elkton area, siblings; Lori Morris of Salineville, Jeff (Robin) Maines, Hope Maines, Jackie Maines and Tina Crowl all of Salem, Lee (Barbara) Maines of Lisbon and Sandy (Jerry) Fault of Rogers, nine grandchildren; Levi J. Peck, Ceceilia Alesi, Destiny Farmer, Olivia and Connor Brant, Chelsey and Jessica Halverstadt, Austin Peck McElroy and Carson Peck Campbell.

There will be a time of visitation tomorrow night, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

