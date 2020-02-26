Christopher Allen Farmer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Allen Farmer 38, of Salem, died early Saturday, February 22, 2020 unexpectedly while visiting in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

He was born on December 28, 1981 in Salem, the son of Rita (Pastore) Farmer and the late Richard Allen Farmer.

He was a Union welder and traveled around working on cell phone and power towers.

He was a 2000 graduate of Salem High School.

In addition to his mother of Salem, he is survived by two daughters, Destiny Lynn Mary Farmer of Salem and Kailee Elisabeth Farmer of Lisbon, brother Brandon Scott Farmer of Salem, maternal grandmother Virginia Dorothy Pastore of Lisbon.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Leonard Pastore, paternal grand parents, Leland Farmer and Donna Farmer-Hannah.

Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Keith Parker from the Greenford Christian Church will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.