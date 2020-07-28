Cheryl Lynn Baxter, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Baxter (Dickson), 47, of Hanoverton passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

She was born on February 1, 1973, in Canton, Ohio to Brenda Dickson (Sines) and the late Terry Gene Dickson Sr.

Cheryl’s passion was her son, Kye and spending quality time with him. Coming from a large family, she looked forward to and treasured times spent together. Cheryl loved country music, especially live and enjoyed attending concerts when given the opportunity.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Kye Baxter of Hanoverton and mother, Brenda (Sines) Baxter of Pennsylvania. In addition, she is survived by siblings, Sandy Jones of Hanoverton, Gary Dickson of Pennsylvania, Terry Dickson of Alliance, Brian (Carol) Dickson of Lisbon, Chad Dickson of New Jersey, Shawn Dickson of Minerva and Emily (Kevin) Sines-Kelly of Pennsylvania.

In addition to her father, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Dickson.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

