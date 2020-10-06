Cheryl Ann (Kyser) Zamborsky, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann (Kyser) Zamborsky, 58, of Salem, died at 10:12 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was born on February 19, 1962, the daughter of Donald Kyser and the late Ann (McCullough) kyser.

She was a homemaker, a 1980 graduate of Columbiana High School and a member of the Salem First Baptist Church.

Cheryl loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved hummingbirds and beautiful flowers of the seasons. Her love was shared with all those around her especially with the family. She enjoyed the family and friends as they would come by for visits. Cheryl was always there for many, as well as her father making sure he was taken care of.

In addition to her father of Columbiana, she is survived by her husband, Kirk Zamborsky; children, Brandon Keylor, of Boardman and Nate Keylor of Columbiana and stepdaughter, Taylor Janky of Chester, West Virginia.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Kyser.

There will be no services held.

Donations and cards of sympathy may be sent to the family in care of 444 ½ Ohio Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

