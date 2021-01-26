Charles P. Phillips, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles P. Phillips of Canfield lost his courageous battle to Cancer at his home in Canfield at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, with family by his side.

He was born on March 17, 1963 in Salem, the son of the late Leonard and Freda Louise (Smith) Phillips, Sr.

Charles was a 40-year veteran steel hauler and loved spending time on the road with his trucker “Buddies”. He also loved playing golf and raising his sons and his nephew, Joseph. His greatest love, was for his four children and seven grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife and best friend, Shannon M. (Custer) Phillips whom he married October 9, 1988; three sons, Johnathon M (Casey) Phillips of Struthers, Collin D. (Misty) Phillips of Salem and Matthew S. (Marilyn) Custer of Greensboro, North Carolina and his daughter, the star and apple to his eyes, Hannah “Pie” Phillips. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Bud) Morris of Beloit, Leonard W. (Kathy) Phillips of Florida and Larry L. (Randy) Phillips of Michigan sister-in-law, Becky Jo Phillips of Salem; brother-in-law, Steve Rea of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

Also, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, David A. “Pete” Phillips and sister, Sharon “Kay” Rea.

Charles made his peace on Earth and passed in the Lord’s favor. He will be greatly missed by many who was a part of his 57 years.

His cremation is entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

At Charles’ request there will be no services.

The Family plans for a celebration of life in Charles’ honor at a later date at Guilford Lake.

He will be placed to rest at Woodsdale Cemetery, Guilford Ohio next to his loving mother, Freda and brother, Pete Phillips.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles P. Phillips, please visit our floral store.