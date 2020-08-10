Charleen Elyse Mudrick, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charleen Elyse (Morgan) Mudrick, 75, of Alliance, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born on September 28, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of the late Caroline Danielson.

Charleen was an individual with many different passions.

She served for many years working in nursing homes as an STNA.

When she was not at work, Charleen was an active woman who spent her free-time going on walks, crocheting and making ceramic pieces. She was an avid game player who would spend a great deal of time playing card games and BINGO. Charleen was also known for her cooking skills. She loved to spend time wit her family, where she was described as the, “life of the party.”

Charleen was a faithful woman who was an active member of the Catholic church, where she was a member at St. Joseph.

Charleen is survived by children, Margaret (Arthur) Foor of Salem and Walter Mudrick of Akron; many of her foster siblings; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Charleen was preceded in death by beloved husband, Walter Mudrick, Jr., who passed away in 1998.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

