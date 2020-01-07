Cathy Sue Brown, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy Sue Brown 59, of East Palestine, died at 11:11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Auburn Nursing and Rehab. Ctr in Damascus, Ohio.

She was born on March 27, 1960, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Susan (Davis) Brown and the late Kenneth Brown.

She was a 1978 graduate of East Palestine High School and had previously worked at the E. Palestine China Company.

Cathy loved her heavy metal music and her dog Luna.

She is survived by mother of New Middletown, children; Jonathan ( Ashley) Huston of Leetonia, Samuel Lalley of Columbiana, siblings; Kenneth (Kerri) Brown Jr. of East Palestine and Lenny (Connie) Brown Sr. of New Springfield.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.