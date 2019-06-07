Carl N. Barnard, Jr. Obituary

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl N. Barnard, Jr., 79, of East Rochester, Ohio, died at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving and caring family.

He was born on December 31, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Carl N. and Anna L. (Sommers) Barnard, Sr.

Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He last worked at the Salem Giant Eagle and retired in July, 2001.

He was a former member of the Salem Eagles.

He enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, being outdoors hunting and fishing. The one thing he enjoyed most was that he had a grandson and a granddaughter.

Carl is survived by his wife, the former Hallie Elizabeth Ingledue whom he married on October 4, 1968; their daughters, Anna (Shawn Handy) Smalley of Kensington, Ohio and Karla (Ron) Willis of Salem, Ohio; two grandchildren; siblings, Terry Barnard of Minerva, William “Bill” (Jamie) French of Salem, Virgil (Bim) French of Florida and Mary Ohler of Malvern and stepmother, Essie Gorby of Salem, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and stepfather Virgil French, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Jane Bennett.

There will be no public services or calling hours held.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.