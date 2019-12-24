Brian Patrick Sunderman, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Patrick Sunderman, Sr., 45, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at his home at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

He was born on September 8, 1974, in Salem, Ohio, to Raymond Leo and Barbara Jo (Gilbey) Sunderman, Jr.

He graduated in 1992 from Western Reserve High School. He worked as a mechanic on heavy earth moving equipment at SDS in Diamond, Ohio, for six years, formerly at the BFI Republic landfill in Poland, Ohio, for 20 years.

Brian was a very wonderful husband, father and all-around good son. He liked to spend time with the family, cooking breakfast and cooking out on the grill.

He was a mechanic on heavy machinery but loved to work on his cars and anyone else who needed some help. He was always there to help anyone who needed a helping hand. He enjoyed going camping, spending time with their dogs and watching the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to his parents of Berlin Center, he is survived by his wife, the former Melissa Ann Anderson, whom he married on September 30, 1995; two children, Brian (Sabrina) Sunderman, Jr., of Fairlawn, Ohio and Allison Christine Sunderman, of Canfield and a sister, Rebecca Louise Johnson, of Canfield.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 1617 E State St, Salem, Ohio 44460.

A private family funeral and burial will be held.