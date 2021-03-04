Brian Andrew Lodge, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Andrew Lodge 33, of Salem, died at 5:22 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center after taking ill at home.

He was born on August 6, 1987 in Salem, the son of Dennis Lodge of Salineville and Kathy (Laws) Lodge of Salem.

Brian was a very unique child of the Lodge Family. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to be a part of nature. In the middle of winter, you could find him bare foot out cutting firewood. A true love of nature and free spirited type of personality. If you found a good song to play, Brian would be out and dance to the beat.

He was a painter of utility towers for nearly ten years, traveling the east coast.

In the summer months, the gardens were a big thing in his life. There was nothing more in his life he loved more than his daughter.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Lilah Rose Lodge and siblings, Eric, Jacob, Timothy, Ronald, Curtis (Luke) and Amanda Lodge, all of Salem, Sean of Rogers, Jedediah (Lindsay) of Canfield, Joel of N. Garden and Kim Jackson of Salem.

There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

