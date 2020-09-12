Billie Jo (Mellott) Cameron, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jo (Mellott) Cameron, 66, of Hanover Township in Lisbon, died at 9:25 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.

There are no plans for services to be held.

The obituary will soon be available for viewing.

The family is following the expressed wishes of Billie Jo, that she made known.

Arrangements are being handled by The Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

