Betty Louise Wisler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise (Payne) Wisler, 96 of Salem (formerly of Youngstown and North Lima) passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, December 30, 2020 from complications of Covid.

She was born September 17, 1924 in Youngstown to the late James Clarence and Edith Pauline (Sellberg) Payne and stepfather, Willard Splitstone.

Betty moved to North Lima in 1940 from Youngstown and graduated from North Lima High School (aka South Range) in 1941.

Upon graduation, went to work at G.C. Murphy’s, Grants, then to Youngstown Sheet and Tube as an Inspector at the Rod & Wire in Struthers. She then went on to be an Assistant Manager at (the former) Truckstops of America in North Lima. She also enjoyed working the election polls for more than 15 years before retiring in 2010.

She was a foster parent for Mahoning County in the 50s where she fostered 19 children and adopted two.

Betty loved her organizations she was involved with. It was a very passionate part of her life. She believed in “People helping people” and lived her life the same.

She was a member of: Past Officer of American Legion Post #131 in Leetonia, Past President 40/8 of Salon #432 in Columbiana, DAV Chapter 11 of Warren, VFW Post #2799 of New Springfield, Fraternal Order of Eagles Post #2536 of Struthers since 1949 and transferred to FOE Post 2415 of New Waterford upon the close of Struthers. Held office chairs of two terms President, Vice President, Junior Past President, Treasurer, and Secretary for 45+ years. Belonged on Ritual Team, Bowling Team, Past President’s Club, and very active on District 8 Memorial Installation Team with which she was one of the organizers of both teams. Worked on many committees, fish fries, spaghetti dinners, etc. Attended many Zone Conferences and State Conventions as a loyal member of the Auxiliaries. Betty was awarded All Past President’s Award, June 1965, Alta Browning- Smith Award, June 1990, Mother of the Year by State President Gladys Petrie 1989-1990, Inducted into the Eagle’s Hall of Fame where she received the award for longest to serve as Secretary in 2009. Betty always said that the Eagles was her life.

Also a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima.

Enjoyed volunteering, reading, crossword puzzles and especially spending time in the company of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; grandparents; husband, Donald O. Wisler to whom she married on December 22, 1945; son, Holger Wisler; brother, Willard Splitstone; sister, Carol Treharne; nephew, James Treharne; granddaughter, Michelle Rosen; great-granddaughters, Nevaeh Lynn Huddleston and Karis Jaymes Filbert and her beloved dog, Spuds.

Betty is survived by a daughter; six grandchildren, Randall (Maggie) Prater, James (Shannen) Filbert, Stephanie (Andrew) Huddleston with whom she lived with, Shannara (Mel) Harvey, Shana (Faisal) Al-Ansari and Dawn Wisler; 14 great-grandchildren and was a “Great-MiMi” to 55 foster children while living with her granddaughter, Stephanie. She also leaves to cherish her memory her niece and nephews and their families whom she adored and many life-long friends who she was so blessed to know.

Family would like to thank the staff at Auburn Skilled Nursing in Damascus for the love and care Betty received while there.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Pastor Kari Lankford will be officiating the services. A time of visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed by the New Waterford F.O. Eagles #2415 memorial service at 12:45.

She will be laid to rest with her husband, Donald, in Green Haven Memorial Park in Canfield following the services.

