Betty Lou Meek, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou (Andric) Meek, 88 of Salem, Ohio passed away at 2:04 a.m on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center due to complications with Covid.

She was born on June 1, 1932 in Elkton, Ohio to her parents, the late Laurin and Pearl (Westover) Andric.

Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Making her lifelong career that of taking care of her family and running her household. She took great joy in serving her family in this way. There were several things that she enjoyed doing in her spare time. She especially enjoyed dancing and singing. Betty was an avid sewer and passed the time cross-stitching as well. Her fondest times were when she had the opportunity to visit with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Deborah Seidner of Hanoverton, Ohio, Wade Swanson of Hanoverton, Ohio and Susie (Mike) Rowley of Lebanon, Ohio. Additionally, she is survived by her special friend, Ed Moore; many grandchildren, many many great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Meek whom she married in 1968 and passed away in 1985, her brothers; Carl, Larry, Chuck, and Gary Andric, and a son; Homer Swanson, the father of her three children whom she divorced, Homer Swanson Sr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.