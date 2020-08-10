Betty Lou King, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou (Duke) King, 66, of Leetonia, passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1953, in Salem, the daughter of the late Lewis and Berthel (Grissenger) Duke.

Betty, born and raised in the Leetonia area, graduated from Leetonia High School in 1972.

She had many passions and hobbies to which she devoted much of her time. One of Betty’s talents was her creative mind which was seen through her love for crafting, sewing clothing and creating ceramic pieces. She had a love for animals, particularly dogs, in which she would breed them, her favorite breed of dog being great pyrenees. Betty was also known for her keen taste of coffee.

Betty is survived by beloved husband, John King; children, Eric (Michele) McClish of Canfield, Monica (Jeremy) Simpson of Leetonia and Elizabeth McClish of Columbiana; siblings, Ethel Clark and Richard (Ruth Ann) Duke, both of Salem; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by son, Christopher McClish and great-grandchild, Memphis Simpson.

There will be a time of visitation on Thursday, August 13, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 14, at 10:00 a.m. at the Columbiana Nazarene Church. The service will be officiated by pastor Jan Winnale.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Lou (Duke) King, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: