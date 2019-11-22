Betty J. Baird, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Baird, 88, of Salem, passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Betty was born August 15, 1931 in North Lima, the daughter of the late Leroy and Mary (Knox) Hough.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1952.

Betty was a former member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

She had been employed at Woolworth’s and Ballonoff.

Betty’s hobbies included bowling, roller skating, playing cards and shopping.

She was a wonderful and caring wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She was fondly called Honey B. by her grandkids and GG by her great-grandkids.

Survivors include her loving husband, Edwin Baird, whom she married November 15, 1952; her three children, Debra (Scott) Sanor, Becky Bruderly (fiancé, Jack Cavanaugh) and Douglas (Cathy) Baird; six grandchildren, Shawn, Tod, Brook, Andy, Nick and Erica; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jean, Millie, Eileen and Shirley; two brothers, Art and Earl and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters and two brothers.

Per Betty’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons, Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.