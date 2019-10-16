Bette Jane (Saleem) Jones, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bette Jane (Saleem) Jones 63, of Leetonia, died at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center – Boardman Campus.

She was born on November 15, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Fred Saleem Cleveland and the late Norma (Lauder) Saleem.

She is survived by her children, Linda Sharp Deland, Florida, Matthew Sharp of Leetonia, Corey (Joshua Fauver) Sharp of Columbus and Kayla Jones of Leetonia, siblings Bob “Buzz” (Barb) Saleem of Cleveland, Cheryl Metcalf of Maryland and Sandy (Bob) Varga of Strongsville and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Jones and a daughter Katherine Saleem.

There will be a memorial service held in the spring.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.