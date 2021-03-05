Bernard Andrew Ritteger, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Andrew Ritteger, 84, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at his home in Rogers, Ohio.

Born on July 21, 1936 in Mahoning County, the son of his late parents, Cyril Ritteger and Lillian (Taylor) Stack.

Bernard married his sweetheart, Beverly Jo (Westover) Ritteger on February 3, 1957 and together they spent 64 wonderful years together raising their family and watching it grow.

He attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in East Palestine.

Bernard was employed at Youngstown Steel Door for 25 years and retired at 65, at which time he looked forward to spending his golden years with his family and getting to do more of the things that he enjoyed.

Bernard looked forward to packing up the car and the family and hitting the open road on family vacations. They have visited almost every state over the years. He was a collector of scrap metal and had a keen interest in collecting guns, particularly old ones. Bernard liked to spend time in the great outdoors. He was a gardener, an avid hunter, fisherman and especially enjoyed camping with the family and playing his guitar. He was a big teaser and loved to “pick on the kids”, whether they were his children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. He dearly loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, Bernard is survived by his children, Bernard Andrew, Jr. (Donna) Ritteger of Elkton, Ohio, Peggy Dickson, Terry Ritteger, Kevin Ritteger and Jodi Davis, all of Rogers, Ohio; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Stack; brothers, Charles, Jess, June, William, Willard Guy and Theodore Ritteger and sisters, Pauline Vizi, Leona Gransey, Bert Hoppa and April Guy.

There will be no services.

Care was entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, Ohio.

Plant a tree in memory of Bernard by clicking here.