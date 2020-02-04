Benjamin Rue Phillips, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Rue Phillips Sr, 71, of Salem, died at 12:28 p.m., on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 17, 1948, in Leetonia, the son of the late Paul and Elsie (Ingledue) Phillips.

He worked at Pittsburgh Foundry for eleven years, followed by American Standard for 26 years, and loved helping around farms as a young man.

He was a member of the Eagles, Slovak Club, and VFW for many years.

He is survived by his wife Wendy (Willard) Phillips, whom he married on October 27, 1974, as well as four children, Melissa (Eric) Phillips of Lisbon, Kimberly Willard of Salem, Benjamin Rue Phillips Jr. of Salem and Angel Marie Gilbert of Liberty, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. with Chalmer Perkins officiating, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

You may sign the guestbook at apgreenisenfh.com