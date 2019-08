LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Barbara May (Jones) Mamrak, 79, of Wayne Township, Lisbon, died at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26 in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 4, 1939, in Tuxedo, New York, the daughter of the late Raymond and Adelia (Thorpe) Jones.