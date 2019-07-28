Barbara May (Jones) Mamrak, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara May (Jones) Mamrak, 79, of Wayne Township, Lisbon, died at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 4, 1939, in Tuxedo, New York, the daughter of the late Raymond and Adelia (Thorpe) Jones.

She was a homemaker but assisted her husband over the years in various businesses. She enjoyed spending time with all the little children.

The fact she liked to cook and travel was great. Her biggest thrill was eating chocolate.

She is survived by her husband, John A. Mamrak, Jr.; children, Robert Brewer of New Jersey, Raymond Mamrak of New Jersey and Susan Mamrak of New Jersey; stepchildren, John (Christine) Mamrak III of Illinois, Deborah (Kirt) Kerzkowski of Pennsylvania, Dorothy (Bill) Harding of Pennsylvania and Roger A. (Deborah) Mamrak of Illinois; sister, Gladys (Richard) Stapf; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Mamrak; siblings, Raymond Jones, Adarian Jones and Annabelle Wilson and one great-grandchild.

There will be no services being held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.