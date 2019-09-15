Barbara Jean (Lane) Bozich, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean (Lane) Bozich completed her earthly journey on Friday, August 30, 2019.

She was born in Salem, September 27, 1929, to Bea Ruth (Glass) Lane and William J. Lane and she lived here until 2017 when she moved to Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

Barbara was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked as a senior clerk for Metropolitan Insurance early in her career and served First Presbyterian Church as pastor’s secretary and office manager for 18 years.

In 1950, she married Edward Bozich and they celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death in 2001.

Barbara was a person of deep faith and an active member of First Presbyterian Church throughout her life, where she was ordained as a Deacon.

She was a lifelong student, a voracious reader, always seeking truth, passionate about growing up in faith.

Barbara’s vocation was motherhood and she devoted herself to her family which included a son, Bruce Edward, who died in infancy.

Mourning her loss and thanking God for her life are daughters, Lynn (Tim) Shetzer and Jayne (Rick) Koeth; grandchildren, Leigh Anne (Thiago) de Cunha, Lane (Nathan) Baldwin, Cheryl (Devin) Davis and Barry (Daralyn) Shetzer and great-grandsons, Nolan, Cameron and Graham.

A celebration of gratitude to God for her life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at First Presbyterian Church.

Friends may greet the family at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 21. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The burial will be in Hope Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.