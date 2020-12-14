Barbara Jean Bates, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Bates, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, with her family by her side in Salem, Ohio.

Barbara was born June 14, 1935, in Ellsworth, Ohio to the late Albert and Lena (Kegg) Barnes.

She married Glenn Atlee Bates on December 2, 1952, at the Damascus Methodist Church.

Barbara spent a lifetime enjoying her family. She enjoyed traveling many miles to attend sporting and musical events. Barbara loved the glow of a fire and the many camping trips with family and friends that were like an extended family. Barbara enjoyed reading, her puzzle books, watching birds and was a collector of many things.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Glenn; her seven children, Darlene (Alan) Votaw, Scott (Linda) Bates, Brady (Patti) Bates, Terri (Ted) Lenigar, David (Karen) Bates, Lonna Bates and Trisha (Michael) Linhart; her 14 grandchildren, Jennifer, Bryan, Craig, Karie, Eric, Tyler, Clayton, Jessica, Zachary, Carl, Olyvia, Jarod, Amanda and Kyle; 15 great-grandchildren, Ella, Dawson, Reid, Elijah, Evander, Mason, Benjamin, Kali, Travis, Trevor, Grant, Brynn, Kendyl, Walker and Brody and her beloved dog, Muffin.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Jim, Jake, Hootie and Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Barbara’s honor be sent to West Branch Athletic Department, c/o Mike Helm, 14277 South Main Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

A time of visitation will be held at First Christian Church in Salem, Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Because of Barbara’s care and concern for all people and out of respect for family and friends, masks and social distancing will be required by those attending.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

