Barbara Anne (Gossard) Manypenny, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Anne (Gossard) Manypenny 81 of Salem died at 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.



She was born on January 25, 1938, in Struthers Ohio the daughter of the late Chester and Lillian (Bezyak) Gossard.



She had attended the New Springfield Luthern church and The Greenford Christian Church.

Barbara is survived by her children Judy Anne Burkhart of Washingtonville, Linda S Desenze of Florida, William ( Butch) John (Melissa) Manypenny Jr. of Canfield, Susan K (Bob Reichle) Croyle of Washingtonville and Bonnie J ( Richard) Menning of Salem, a sister Dorothy Davis of New Middletown Ohio. There are eleven grandchildren and seventeen greatgrandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William, brothers William and Charles Gossard and one great-grand child.

Services were held on Friday, September 27, 2019, with the Rev. John Bush officiating.

The burial was in Green township ( Christian church) Cemetary.

Arrangments by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.



Please sign the guest book or leave memorial tributes at www.apgreenisenfh.com.