Barbara Ann Cobb, Apple Creek, Ohio

APPLE CREEK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Bennett) Cobb, 74 of Apple Creek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Life Care Hospice of Wooster, Ohio.

She was born on November 14, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana to her parents, the late Joseph and Ruth (Apple) Bennett.

Over the course of Barbara’s 74 years, she lived in many states. In addition to Ohio, she lived in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and her home state of Indiana.

She was currently attending Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church in Canton.

She had been recently employed at Tractor Supply in Wooster and was an Amish driver. She had previously worked as a waitress, home health aide, a truck dispatcher for Cobalt, NAP Supply in Muncie and hospital administration with HCA.

She enjoyed doing things outdoors, knitting, word searches, reading, watching TV and Sudoku.

She is survived by her children, Rev. David R (Deborah) Bennett of Apple Creek, Ohio and Deborah Sue Bennett of Dunlap, Indiana; siblings, Frances (Ralph) Frame of Modoc, Indiana, Lois Stallings of Evansville, Indiana, Colinda (John) Compton of Evansville, Indiana and Ronnie (Tammy) Bennett of Markleville, Indiana; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Marnee and Marvin Bennett.

A time of viewing will be held at the home of Delbert and Melinda Miller, 5622 Mt. Hope Road, Apple Creek, OH 44606, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Services and burial will take place in Farmland, Indiana.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Barbara by clicking here or to send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral store.