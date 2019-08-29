Barbara Ann (Blasiman) Callahan, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Blasiman) Callahan 76, of Goshen Twp., Salem died at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 18, 1943, on the family farm outside Salem. The daughter of the late Edward and Elma (Wisler) Blasiman.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed the outdoors and being on the farm. Barbara enjoyed her sports and followed the Cleveland Indians, Browns and the Cavs. The most important thing in her life was spending time with all the grandchildren.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of the Goshen School and had attended the Greenford Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Walt E. Callahan whom she married on June 7, 1963, their children: Jeffrey W. Callahan of Salem, Neil T. (Karen) Callahan of Shadyside, Brian L. Callahan of Salem and Lisa A. (Joseph) Endicott of Salem, siblings: Nancy Keating of Salem and James (Mary) Blasiman of Salem, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Wilbur, Richard, Donald and Kenneth Blasiman.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Rollie Shwendeman from Marietta will be officiating with burial in Hope Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

