Audrey Ruth Cameron, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ruth (Manzler) Cameron, 93, of Salem, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2:53 p.m., at Auburn Nursing and Rehab. Center in Damascus.

She was born on March 12, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett William and Beatrix Annie (Rayner) Manzler.

She retired in 2007 as an Admitting Representative for Salem Regional Medical Center (Salem Community Hospital) after 33 years.

Audrey attended the Bethel United Church of Christ in Beloit.

Audrey graduated from Parma Schaaf High School and Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio.

She was a church organist, pianist and music teacher. She also enjoyed golf, reading, gardening and keeping in touch with her friends she was very fond of dogs, especially her favorite beagle, Pete and a golden retriever, Zoe.

In the later years of her life, she and her husband would travel around to bluegrass shows.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kurthe Olin Cameron, whom she married on July 2, 1955; daughter, Margie Ann Cameron of Amherst, Ohio; as well as one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Everett Cameron and her sister, Lorna Jean Manzler.

The family has chosen to have a private family visitation and services with Pastor Allen Kahler of the church officiating.

The burial will immediately follow in Damascus Cemetery, Damascus, Ohio.

The Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem was in charge of the services.

Audrey loved her Bible and wanted John 14:1-6 to share at her funeral.