Audrey Lee (Patterson) McNany, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Lee (Patterson) McNany, 75, of Salem, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with her loving husband nearby.

Born on June 20, 1945, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie (Christie) Patterson.

Audrey was a 1964 graduate from Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She married her husband, Glenn, on April 10, 1965 and celebrated 55 years together before her passing.

Audrey worked as a teachers aid for more than 30 years. She was employed by the Columbiana County Department of Special Needs. She made her life’s work about helping make others lives a little brighter.

Audrey attended the United Presbyterian church in Leetonia, Ohio.

She enjoyed sewing and making crafts, spending the day out shopping and eating out whenever she got the chance.

She and her husband made Salem their home for the past 48 years and together raised their family there.

In addition to her husband; Audrey is survived by her three children, Thomas (Kim) McNany of Indian Land, South Carolina, Melanie (Keith) Beacon of Dudley, North Carolina, Glenn McNany of Salem; three grandchildren, Jennifer and Thomas Dudley and Sidney McNany.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, in Salem.

