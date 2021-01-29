Ashley Nicole Goudy-Mehno, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Nicole Goudy-Mehno, 32, died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Born in Alliance, Ohio on August 15, 1988.

She is survived by her four children, Dominic Powell, Leah Deal-Wilson, Andrew Metzjar and Parker Mehno; her dad, Kenneth Deal; three siblings, Sabrina (Bong) Lee, Joshua (Kelly) Lapmardo and Candis (Brian) Goudy; four nephews, Quinn, Aydan, Brendyn and Liam and a niece, Olivia.

Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Robert Goudy; grandfather, Frank Clear and grandmother, Shirley Shahan.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

Services will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Francis Burkhart, officiating.

Plant a tree in memory of Ashley by clicking here.