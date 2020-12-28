Arthur Knight Barnes, II, North Benton, Ohio

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Knight Barnes, II, 62, of North Benton, died at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Aultman/Alliance Community Hospital following complications to COVID.

He was born on July 27, 1958, in Miami, Florida, son of the late Arthur Knight and Carrie (Gray) Barnes Sr.

Art was nearly a “legend” in the music scene around this area.

He could be found running the sound productions for many of the local bands. Ponderosa Park used his talents for 25 years until they closed. Art played in several local bands, Fox Fire, Joint Effort and his own band, General Forces.

He recently had his own solo acoustic gig at the Ravenna Winery and other places in Alliance and Berlin Lake. The songs he often played were originals that he personally wrote.

Art taught all of his children martial arts and coached soccer over the years. He loved spending time on the beach with his family. He was also able to show a softer side of himself with writing. He fulfilled his dream of becoming a published author with a novel called “Mosby’s Gold” as well as several poems.

Arthur was a very hard-working man, for 32 years he worked at GM Lordstown. He started on the line and retired as a foreman in 2009. He also for a period of time, owned the Tap Room in Salem. He was also a member of Conrad Lodge 271.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, the former Debbie Dickey whom he married on December 23, 1996; children, Alicia (Aaron) Helmick of Dublin, Ohio, T.J. Rayl, Jr., of Donora, Pennsylvania, Heath Rayl of Ft. Worth, Texas, Brandon Barnes of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Hunter and Carrie Barnes both of N. Benton; five sisters; one brother and two granddogs.

The family has chosen to not have any services or viewing at this time.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.