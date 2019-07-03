Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

We believe that funerals, memorial services and celebrations are important to the family as well as the community

On behalf of the Greenisen family, we would like to welcome you to our funeral home.

We were established in 1901 and the oldest family owned funeral home in Salem. We have provided our families for generations the CARE, COMPASSION and COMMITMENT that is expected at a very emotional time in their life. We have been here to treat our families with the respect and dignity that they deserve.

We believe that funerals, memorial services and celebrations are important to the family as well as the community. It allows all the friends, relatives and family to come together and come to terms with the loss of a loved one. It is important to face the reality of the death, its the first step towards overcoming the grief. The support and consolation is what is needed for the survivors.

We offer our families a wide range of options with funeral services and cremation services to meet their individual needs.

Our website is able to help those who wish to pre -plan a funeral. Our commitment allows our families to start the process by filling out information that is sent to us.

Since 1901, families have grown to know who to trust in the community. We are committed to the care and compassion that you need during these times in life.

In being a locally owned and family operated funeral home, our goal is to provide comfort with a dignified service to meet the needs of the family.

As our community is changing, we are here to meet the needs now and in the future. We can provide this service by commitment to providing excellent service to each family and their needs.

We are here to accommodate all your special requests that will bring comfort, meaning and closure as you face the future.

