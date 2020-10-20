Annie Theresa (Hamilton) Huffman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Theresa Huffman ( Hamilton), 74, of Salem, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:20 p.m., at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Center in East Palestine, Ohio.

She was born on March 4, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Anthony and Genevieve (Gorman) Hamilton.

Annie was a 1964 graduate of Salem High School.

An employee of General Motors Inc., located in Lordstown, Ohio, Annie worked on the assembly line as a machine cleaner for over 38 years. She retired from GM in 2008.

Annie was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She held her faith closely in her heart and it was her faith that carried her throughout her life. Of all the things that she could have instilled in her children, it was the gift and example of her faith that she treasured most.

One of Annie’s enjoyments was to spend time at the beach soaking up its warmth, beauty and serenity. Annie loved her family beyond words and would often be seen cheering them on in whatever endeavor they were involved in. She especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in their various sporting activities. It gave her great joy and she was their biggest fan.

Annie lived in Salem all of her adult life. It was here that she built her home, raised her family and watched it grow. She poured her heart and soul into her family. Those that knew her, loved her and were truly blessed for having had her in their lives.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard L. Huffman, whom she married on August 3, 1966; her beloved children, Genevieve (Kristian) Hughes of Hampton, Virginia, Richard M. Huffman of Columbus and Chris J. Huffman (Tiffany) of Mechanicsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother, Tom (Pam) Hamilton of Cleveland; grandchildren, Annie (named after Annie) and Molly Hughes, Patrick and Thomas Hughes, Zane Huffman of Columbus, Hannah Huffman, Stone and Griffin Huffman; nephew, Patrick (Sierra) Hamilton of Bend, Oregon; nieces and nephews, Mary, John, Michael and Joseph (Maria) Hamilton and Stephen L. (Crystal) Bledsoe.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sabrina Huffman; her brother, John Hamilton; sister, Molly Bledsoe and nephew, Timothy Hamilton.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A Celebration of Life Service will start at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, followed by a 2:00 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia, with Fr. Jay Clarke, Celebrant.

She will be laid to rest by her parents in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Hamilton County, Cinncinatti, Ohio, on Monday, October 26.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Humane Society, 1825 S Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460

