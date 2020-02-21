Ann Brown Sandrock, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Brown Sandrock 84, of Salem, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Salem Ohio on July 6, 1935, daughter of the late Maurice and Fanny (Brown) Sandrock.

Ann spent an enjoyable Salem childhood attending Reilly Grade School and graduating from Salem High School in 1953. Ann then attended and graduated from Stephens College in 1955 and went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree from the college of education at Ohio State University in 1957.

Ann showed her adventurousness by packing up and heading to California where she taught grade school for 31 years (1958-1989) in the South San Francisco School District. Ann absolutely loved teaching. She had interest and compassion for all her students but especially for those who found school a challenge. Coaching and supporting those children was her strength. Ann loved San Francisco and its diversity of people and opportunities. Ann returned to Salem in 1989.

Ann loved and stayed engaged with her extended family including her brother, Richard, his wife Ellen, their three children, as well as, Ann’s nine great-nieces and nephews, Tate and his wife, Claire and their children, Owen and Lucia from Maine; Ryan and his wife, Awet and their children, Solomon, Gideon and Seble from California and Megan and her children, Mwezi, Dustin, Annabelle and Eleanor from Wisconsin. They were all very important to her and she tracked their interests and activities.

Ann was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was active in and supported many Salem charitable organizations.

The family very much appreciates the love and care she received from many including Grace Woods Senior Living, Salem Regional Medical Center (doctors and nurses), Community Hospice and our loving supportive friends Mary and Mary–we are forever grateful.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral services held.

It was Ann’s choice to have a private family gathering and burial in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements were entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.