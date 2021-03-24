Anita Louise (Carsey) Wuthrick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise (Carsey) Wuthrick 76, of (Butler Township) Salem, took her final ride into the evening sunset on Sunday, March 21, 2021 and entered the eastern gates of Heaven.

She was born on August 14, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Jesse James and Mary (McCluggage) Carsey.

She was a lifelong area resident of the area.

A 1962 graduate of West Branch High School (old Goshen Union).

Anita had attended services at both the Friends and Methodist church’s in Damascus over the years.

She was formerly a West Branch School bus driver for 10 years, had also worked at NEO Veterinarian Associates, also for vet clinics in Lisbon and Homeworth.

Anita had her own family as well as her furry family. She had a lifelong love of horses and shared the hobby with family and friends. Her horses were not only trail riders, they were her show pieces as she traveled the show circuit. The Welsh Ponies were among her animals that she showed over the years. They took the horses and ponies to many of the area county fairs for showing. Anita also brought her children and grandchildren in on the horses when they were younger. She served as an advisor of the 4H in Columbiana County. She loved all her small furry friends, the many farm cats and her beloved dogs.

Anita loved caring for her family over the years. She always made sure that there was plenty to eat and cared for all their needs. The sweets were a weakness for her and hard to pass over. Anita had her circle of friends she would go out with for a fun time. In the more recent years, her tablet became a good source of communication with family and friends. In the summer months, you could always visit their home and enjoy the beauty of her flowers and sweet roses.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Leonard Frank Wuthrick whom she married on July 29, 1962, at the Damascus Friends Church, her children: Curt F. (Sharon) Wuthrick of Salem and Chad O. (Xochitl) Wuthrick of Freemont, California, five grandchildren: Devin, Danen, Alejandra, Xophia and Zoe, and her half sister Susan Briney.

A time of Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A time of visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

The burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

