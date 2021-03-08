Angelica Rae “Angie” Perkins, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelica Rae “Angie” Perkins, 15, of Salem Township, Salem, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in an automobile accident in Middleton Township.

She was born on July 27, 2005 in Salem, the daughter of the late Joseph Dean and Athena Ann (Nicholas) Perkins.

She was a 9th-grade student at the Salem High School but had previously attended United Local.

Angie was also attending Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church and other church activities.

In her younger years, she was very close with her mother. Angie’s group of friends broadened over the recent years. The use of the cell phone and all the social media venues allowed her to gain many friends. Her favorite thing was to go “hang out” with all her friends. Angie loved the outdoors, going out on the bike trail, fishing, swimming and sitting out by a warm crackling fire. She enjoyed horses and did some riding, as well as learned how to shoot guns.

She is survived by her brothers, Kyle Wayne (Jennifer) Hunt and James Thomas Rohr; her half- sisters, Brenna, Jessica and Trew Lee Perkins; half-brother, Joseph Perkins, Jr.; stepfather, Carl W. Hunt, as well as extended family and a host of friends.

A time of visitation will be from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church.

A private burial service will take place in Hart Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.